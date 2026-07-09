Ted Lasso Season 5’s Fate Seemingly Confirmed by Apple Ahead of Season 4 Return Next Month

Ted Lasso is back, and fans are chomping at the bit to jump into Season 4 when it (finally) premieres on Apple TV in August. This will be a fresh start (of sorts), as coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and his assistant coach, Willis Beard (Brendan Hunt), make the jump from men’s to women’s soccer. Like anything Ted does, it will start with earnest intentions before becoming a much more challenging and nuanced situation that somehow teaches a feel-good life lesson along the way.

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If Ted Lasso Season 4 generates the kind of hype that the show has in the past, then fans are understandably going to want more, after four. If you’ve been wondering whether or not Ted Lasso Season 5 is going to happen, the answer now seems to be on the table.

Is Ted Lasso Season 5 Happening? (Here’s the Answer)

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The 2026 Emmy nominations have been announced, and Apple TV has once again proven to be an awards darling on the same level as HBO. Apple TV racked up 87 nominations in total, thanks to an impressive combination of breakout hit shows (Widow’s Bay, Pluribus, Margo’s Got Money Trouble) and returning hit shows (Shrinking, Slow Horses). Ted Lasso was once one of the first major awards darlings that Apple ever had, and a lot of fans expect it to help generate next year’s crop of nominations.

Apple TV’s Head of Programming, Matt Cherniss, didn’t mince words about the status of Ted Lasso Season 5, telling Deadline, “Jason’s still hard at work on season four, and I know he’s looking to jump into the next season soon, but to my knowledge, I don’t think we’ve gotten started on it yet.”

That’s as much of a confirmation as you tend to get from television executives, prior to cameras officially rolling. We can now safely say that Ted Lasso Season 5 is in the works, which should only help fans reinvest in the show, come Season 4, as they know it will lead to more story (which hopefully arrives faster).

Ted Lasso Is Living Its Own Comeback Story

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Ted Lasso has been one of the more hard-luck cases in modern streaming. The show became a COVID breakout hit during its premiere season (the fall of 2020), and built on the momentum quickly, with Season 2 arriving just six months later, in the summer of 2021. Those on lockdown embraced Ted Lasso‘s feel-good tone and themes of hope and new beginnings after hard times; combined with the exploding popularity of soccer in the US during the last few years, the show seemed to be riding the perfect wave toward a great legacy. Then things became way too meta, as Ted Lasso hit a wall and was forced to rise up again.

Season 3 of the show was famously difficult to get onto the air, with a whole two years passing between seasons 2 and 3; offscreen, Sudeikis went through similar real-life turmoil as his character, including a messy public split with his longtime partner, Olivia Wilde. After Season 3, it was uncertain whether or not Ted Lasso would even continue, with the cast and Apple TV execs all trying to keep hope alive. Now it’s been three years between Ted Lasso Season 3 and Season 4, and a lot has changed in the world, as well as the world of TV/streaming.

Does Coach Ted still have it? We’ll see when Ted Lasso Season 4 premieres on Apple TV on August 5th. Discuss more TV topics with us on the ComicBook Forum!