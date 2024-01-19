The Terminal List Prequel Series Revealed by Prime Video

Fans of The Terminal List have known for some time that the Chris Pratt Amazon series is getting the prequel treatment. Following the success of the show's first season, Amazon revealed that there would be a prequel of some sort, and now we know exactly what that show will entail. On Thursday, Prime Video announced that The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is officially moving forward. Perhaps the most exciting element of the announcement is that both Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch will star in the new series.

Pratt and Kitsch starred in The Terminal List as James Reece and Ben Edwards, respectively. They will be reprising their roles for Dark Wolf, though there has been no word as to how long before the original series this new prequel will be set.

Production on The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is set to begin sometime this year.

From the Producers of #TheTerminalList and NYT Bestselling author @jackcarrusa–introducing THE TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF, a prequel series featuring Ben Edwards and James Reece. Production begins early this year. pic.twitter.com/vgNf28vLMZ — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 18, 2024

The Terminal List Season 2

In addition to this prequel series, Amazon is also working on a second season of The Terminal List. The renewal of the series was announced nearly a year ago, but there's been very little information about its progress since.

"I'm excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece," Pratt said in a statement at the time of the renewal. "This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, I'm happy to say that we're also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. Stay tuned for more updates and we can't wait for you all to join us on this journey."

"Thank you to all the fans for believing in this show, we wouldn't be here without your support," Kitsch added. "I'm excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr's amazing stories."

Are you looking forward to seeing what The Terminal List franchise has in store? Let us know in the comments!