Law & Order Casts Organized Crime's Younger Stabler Brother

The long-awaited return of Law & Order is finally here, as new episodes of Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime all debut tonight on NBC. They come with a host of new additions to the cast, and one of the bigger additions to the franchise can be found in Organized Crime. This season will introduce Elliot Stabler's brothers to the mix, and it was previously revealed that Elliot's older brother Randall will be played by Dean Norris. Now we know who will be playing the role of Elliot's younger brother Joe Jr., and that will be The Right Stuff actor Michael Trotter (via TV Line).

Trotter's previous credits include Disney's The Right Stuff, where he played the role of Gus Grissom. He's also starred in Underground, The Resident, CSI: Vegas, and Inhumans, and fans might be surprised to know that he's also married to former SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder. Hyder played the role of Detective Kat Taman on SVU from 2019 to 2021.

As for Joe Jr. the character spent around 15 years in the Army, but he was dishonorably discharged and not many people know why. That's one of the central mysteries regarding Joe Jr, and it could be related to why he is working for a British wine merchant these days.

There's something about the job that makes Joe Jr. ashamed to talk with Elliot, whom he idolizes as his hero. That will likely be a big part of their dynamic in Organized Crime, and it will also be interesting to see how Randal fits into that.

Randal and Elliot have their own issues, which seem to be related to their father. Randal left the family when he was young and created a successful real estate career for himself in the years since. The issue with Elliot seems to stem from an incident that involved their father, but it's not known what exactly that incident was and how far back it occurred. That is yet one more mystery that will reveal itself over the course of the season.

Law & Order's premiere will take place on NBC tonight at 8 PM EST and will be followed by Law & Order: SVU at 9 PM EST and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 PM EST

Are you excited for the return of Law & Order? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!