Reacher Finale Finally Answers Season 2's Biggest Mystery

The story of Reacher Season 2 has been all about the remaining Special Investigators trying to take down Little Wing, the organization that killed several of their former comrades. That tale has been pretty cut and dry, with one major exception: Tony Swan. One of Reacher's Special Investigators, Swan went missing at the start of Season 2, but his name kept popping up in connection to Little Wing and New Age. The show has kept Reacher's team — and the show's fans — guessing as to whether or not Swan had turned to the dark side and was working with Langston. It took all season, but Reacher finally gave everyone a clear answer regarding Swan's fate and allegiance.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the Reacher Season 2 finale! Continue reading at your own risk...

Several times throughout the season, Swan appeared to be working for Langston and New Age, signing off on shipments of deadly missiles and running security for the devious tech company. At each turn, the trio of Neagly, O'Donnell, and Dixon became a little more convinced that Swan had turned on them. Reacher, however, never lost faith, knowing that there was a reason he chose Swan for the 110th in the first place. As it turns out, Reacher was right about his friend the whole time.

Swan had been recruited to run New Age security as a way to keep an eye on Langston and his crew of corrupt ex-cops. He was hired specifically to put a stop to Langston's devastating plans. Sadly, Langston got the better of Swan and killed him before the events of Reacher Season 2 even began.

Swan was killed, but not before Langston took what he needed to make Swan a scapegoat. The villain cut off Swan's finger and removed one of his eyes before murdering him, allowing him to use Swan's DNA to forge signatures and access information. All of the instances of Swan's name popping up throughout the season stemmed from Langston leaving an intentional paper trail.

In one of the gnarliest moments of the finale, Langston went as far as to show Reacher the jar of Swan's removed body parts. As if Langston's fate hadn't already been decided, his taunting Reacher with Swan really sealed the deal. Fortunately for Reacher, he ended the season knowing his trust in his friends wasn't misplaced.

What did you think of the Reacher Season 2 finale? Let us know in the comments!