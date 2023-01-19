That '90s Show Reveals What Happened To Jackie and Fez's Romance and It's a Bummer

That '70s Show ran from 1998 to 2006, and there were plenty of laughs to be had throughout those eight seasons. The sitcom featured a beloved cast and introduced the world to Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart. Jackie started the series as a vapid cheerleader who was dating Michael Kelso (Ashton Kuther) and she eventually dated Hyde (Danny Masterson) before the series ended with her dating Fez (Wilmer Valderrama). At the time, fans hated that Jackie and Fez were endgame, which could be why the creators behind the series decided to break them up in Netflix's new sequel series, That '90s Show. The new sitcom reveals why Fez and Jackie broke up, and it's still not the ending Jackie deserved...

Before the sequel series debuted, it was revealed that Jackie would now be married to Kelso. In the first episode, "That '90s Pilot," the duo is seen together in the Forman's kitchen because their son has started hanging out with Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter. In their brief cameo, they both seem to have returned to their original form with Jackie constantly yelling at Kelso. They also share that they're getting married again, which implies that they never stopped breaking up and getting back together. In the third episode, "Lip Smackers," Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) goes to Fez's salon to talk him out of dating her neighbor. While there, Fez explains what happened to him and Jackie. "We ⁣⁣⁣were at Hedonism Resort in Jamacia, and I caught her on the phone one night... with Michael," Fez explains. "She left me there."

While we're not exactly crying over the fact that Jackie and Fez eventually broke up, having her leave him for Kelso feels like a major character regression for Jackie. As we said in our 3-star review of That '90s Show, Jackie and Fez's ending made a lot of fans unhappy, but the one positive thing about their union was Jackie's character growth. She was still self-involved by the end, but she also gained a lot of empathy and grew as a person in that final season. In the mere minutes Jackie is seen in That '90s Show, all of her character development went out the window and it felt like watching Season-1 Jackie again. Sure, it's cute because Kutcher and Kunis are together in real life, but it felt like a disservice to Jackie.

Of course, back when That '70s Show ended, many fans wanted Jackie to end up with Hyde. However, that was never going to happen in the new series since Masterson is the only original cast member not involved with the show. Ultimately, the new series' best course of action would have been to let Jackie be single or put her with literally anyone other than Kelso.

What Does Mila Kunis Think of Jackie in That '90s Show?

In an interview with Access Hollywood (via AV Club), Kunis talked about Jackie and Kelso being together in the new show.

"My husband and I are together in it, which is weird because we shouldn't have been," Kunis said. "I called BS. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez.' I think that I ended up with Wilmer's [Valderrama] character. And I was like, 'Why are you and I together?' And also, he was married when '70s ended to Shannon Elizabeth's character, I think. And now we're like, 20 years, no 16 years later, whatever it is, and now [Kelso and I] are married with a kid, and I was like, 'I don't know about this one.'"

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.