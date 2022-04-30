That '70s Show: All Cast Members Except One Returning For That '90s Show

✖

Production on Netflix's That '90s Show, the sequel to the fan favorite sitcom That '70s Show is underway and now, the upcoming series has added even more original returning stars. According to Deadline, all of the original young cast of That '70s Show with the exception of Danny Masterson will be appearing in the sequel. Per the report, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will al reprise their original roles in what is described as "legacy cast making special guest appearances." The actors join fellow That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are both series stars and executive producers on That '90s Show. Netflix also released a first-look at the series, which you can check out here.

Interestingly, Valderrama, who played foreign exchange student Fez on That '70s Show, had recently expressed his support for the sequel series, though at that time said that while he was "a little busy" to appear, it was something he'd never say no to.

"I'm a little busy now, but I support them so much," Valderrama said. "I'm rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. And if the timing is right, I'd never say no."

That '70s Show originally aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006. That '90s Show is actually the second spinoff for the series which also spawned the short-lived That '80s Show in 2002. It aired for just one season for a total of 13 episodes on Fox and was a spin-off largely in structure alone.

That '90s Show will star Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. Netflix ordered the sequel series last fall and it is described as being set in "1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.

A release date for That '90s Show has not yet been revealed. The series will stream on Netflix.