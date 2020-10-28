The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Renewed by Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club is officially returning for more adventures. On Wednesday, Netflix officially announced that the fan-favorite series has been renewed for a second season. This news comes just a few months after the series made its debut this July. The news was broken through an adorable announcement video, which features the series' ensemble cast taking part in a socially-distant sing-along of the franchise's iconic theme song, "Say Hello to Your Friends".

An adaptation of Ann M. Martin's beloved book series of the same name, The Baby-Sitters Club follows a group of middle schoolers who decide to begin a babysitting business in their town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The series' first season was overwhelmingly well-received by critics and fans alike when it debuted in July, as the first season adapted iconic stories from the books for a modern era.

The series stars Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas, Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill, Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, Xocitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer, and Sophia Reid-Gantzert as Karen Brewer. Cast members of the series also include Alicia Silverstone, Marc Evan Jackson, Mark Feuerstein.

The Baby-Sitters Club was developed for TV by showrunner Rachel Shukert, who also executive produces alongside Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith, and Naia Cucukov.

You can read the official synopsis for The Baby-Sitters Club below.

"Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling, beloved book series that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein."

"Ann M. Martin, the series author and show producer, conceived the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director."

Season 1 of The Baby-Sitters Club is now available to stream on Netflix.