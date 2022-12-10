The Batman: Colin Farrell Teases Penguin Series Filming Start

After much success on both the critical and commercial fronts, The Batman helmer Matt Reeves is overseeing his own little cinematic universe featuring Batman-centric characters. The first series spinning off from the Robert Pattinson-starring flick is HBO Max's The Penguin with Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot taking center stage. In a recent chat with Jamie Lee Curtis for Variety, Farrell revealed he hopes to start filming the series before too long at all.

"I did it [played Penguin] in a film," Farrell said in the chat. "I hope I'm going to do it for television in February or March. So I'll be employed."

Is Matt Reeves' The Batman in the DCU?

Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have found themselves atop DC Studios and, in turn, the DC Universe, it has yet to be seen what projects are going to remain canon to the overarching franchise. Gunn and Safran are expected to pitch their DCU plans to Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav this coming week, outlining the studio's next ten years of filmmaking.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What is The Penguin about?

According to HBO Max original head Sarah Aubrey, the series is going to further flesh out the seedy underbelly of Gotham and, most importantly, Oswald's inner circle.

"The goal of this show is to what Oz's life is like and that's very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can," Aubrey said. "As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It's a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have."

