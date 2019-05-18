The Big Bang Theory Ended Without Solving One Huge Mystery

We’re still fresh off of the ending of The Big Bang Theory, and many fans are now missing the comedic exploits of Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Amy, and the rest of the gang. While the finale gave the crew a warm sendoff, including surprises for Penny and Leonard along with a touching breakthrough for Sheldon, there is still a major question left unanswered and it’s really bugging us:

We still don’t know Penny’s last name!

The Big Bang Theory has been teasing this piece of information throughout the entirety of the series, but they never planned to reveal it. Sheldon was even able to tease the fans one last time during the finale, when he addressed all of his friends during an acceptance speech for the Nobel Prize.

Naming all of his pals by their full name, he addresses Leonard’s wife as Penny Hofstadter, confirming that fans will never learn her maiden name.

It was one last gag at the expense of those who are dying to know Penny’s full name, which will forever elude them.

The Big Bang Theory ended with some major revelations for the characters, including the fact that Penny and Leonard found themselves expecting a child. Penny thought she didn’t want kids, but the unexpected pregnancy changed her view on family and now she and Leonard are ready for this big phase in their future.

When asked if the two would possibly star in a spinoff series chronicling their parenthood, both Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki balked at the idea.

“No. I don’t want to be too definitive, but then I was in my weird way,” Galecki said. “I feel like these seven characters share seven different areas of the same brain. We have split them off in every single different division you can and it all works. There’s no two that don’t work together. I don’t think it would be a disaster, but it wouldn’t be Big Bang.”

Cuoco expressed similar sentiments.

“Uhhh, no! But if Chuck asked me I would highly consider it because I don’t say no to Chuck!” Cuoco said. “I think they’re going to be awesome parents. They waited so many years and they’re so fun and easygoing. Or Penny is really kind of easygoing! I think they’d be adorable parents. I can only imagine.”

The final season of The Big Bang Theory just ended this week on CBS.