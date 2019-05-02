The Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco Is Thrilled With Penny’s Ending

Throughout the course of its 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory has become one of the most successful sitcoms in history, with the current season offering audiences its final episodes. Every week, the series delivered audiences a variety of adventures, allowing each entry to serve as its own contained story, though various developments over the years have left lasting ramifications on the dynamic of the protagonists. Kaley Cuoco has played Penny on the series and, while many viewers don’t flock to the program for its long-form storytelling, the actress revealed just how excited she is by the events of the finale and what they mean for her character’s journey.

“I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning,” Cuoco shared with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s beautiful. There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

Of course, saying goodbye to the character wasn’t an entirely joyful experience, as it also resulted in a lot of emotions based on no longer playing Penny or working with her longtime co-stars.

“There [have been] a lot of tissues,” Cuoco noted. “It started with reading that initial script, and then last night shooting it in front of the audience, and this morning with the hands at Mann’s Chinese [Theatre]. It’s just been a beautiful tribute to our show. I don’t know, I just feel so grateful. It’s been a gift, a gift of 12 years.”

After 12 years on the air, fans are curious how the finale will give a proper send off to the characters, but Cuoco assures it was handled eloquently.

“It is the most beautiful finale I have ever seen, and I love finales,” the actress shared. “It is so touching. You’re gonna cry, but in the sweetest way. I don’t know how to describe it, other than it’s absolutely the sweetest thing in the world.”

The series has already earned one spinoff in Young Sheldon, leaving fans to wonder if we could see any other characters get their own series. While Cuoco isn’t ruling it out entirely, she notes there’s only one way she could be convinced to play Penny again.

“The only person I would say yes to is [Big Bang creator and executive producer] Chuck Lorre,” Cuoco clarified. “So if Chuck came and said let’s do it, I’d say yes. Other than that, I don’t see a spinoff for myself. But I don’t like to say no to Chuck. So if he wanted it, I’m in!”

Check out The Big Bang Theory‘s two-part finale on May 16th on CBS.

