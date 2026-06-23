The Big Bang Theory Sequel Footage Combines Franchise With an ’80s Hit – Watch the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Trailer

When The Big Bang Theory started in 2007, no one could have predicted that this nerd-centric multi-cam sitcom would become a staple franchise for Warner Bros. In the time since it premiered, the series not only ran for twelve seasons and almost 300 episodes, but has also spawned two other sitcom spinoffs in Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Both of those shows, however, were technically prequels to the larger The Big Bang Theory franchise, but the next release in the series will actually take a step forward and function as a sequel. That said, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is changing up the formula in a major way.

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With Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, not only is the sequel series to The Big Bang Theory functioning as a single-camera show, but it’s changing genres entirely from a sitcom to a straight-up science fiction show. Fans of the genre may notice that the series appears to be taking its cues from the likes of Sliders, with the titular Stuart, played once again by Kevin Sussman, opening up doors to alternate worlds, and bringing some of the other supporting characters from The Big Bang Theory along with him. Check out the full trailer for the show below.

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Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Totally Changes The Big Bang Theory Franchise

Though none of the main four characters from The Big Bang Theory seem like they’re going to show up in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, their presence looms large. Central to the premise is a machine built by none other than Sheldon and Leonard. After it breaks, Stuart is forced to fight his way through various alternate universes to try to save them all from destruction, and he only agrees to it after an alternate version of himself tells him to.

Despite none of the four main The Big Bang Theory characters appearing, the main cast is all composed of fan-favorite supporting characters. In addition to Sussman as Stuart Bloom, the series brings back Brian Posehn as Bert Kibbler, Lauren Lapkus as Denise, and John Ross Bowie as Barry Kripke, all of whom previously recurred on The Big Bang Theory for years.

From the first trailer for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, it’s clear that the alternate universes that the show is going to visit will be quite varied. In addition to one post-apocalyptic world, the trailer reveals a fully frozen tundra, one with a military invasion, another with deadly drones flying freely, and another that shows a giant woman attacking the city. In short, they’re hitting all the high marks of the genre and leaving no stone unturned.

It will be interesting to see how fans of The Big Bang Theory respond to such a drastic shift in tone for the franchise, since this is clearly still in canon with the original sitcom. One assumes that fans of The Big Bang Theory will be okay with a more sci-fi take on the material, since enjoying stories like that was central to the show’s original characters (plus, the creative team is the same as the original show), but to date, this marks the biggest experiment for the entire franchise.

All three shows to date have been traditional comedies, and even though this series looks distinct from all of them and features returning characters, it could still be a challenge for the audience that is used to a certain kind of format. We’ll find out soon, though, as Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, July 23 at 9 PM ET, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con.