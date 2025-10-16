The Bob’s Burgers Creator Confirms Movie Sequel Plans, But No Ending Ideas for the Series

As of this writing, Bob’s Burgers has officially aired 300 episodes on television, a major feat for any animated series, but the best part about it is that the series appears to show no signs of stopping anytime soon. Earlier this year, Bob’s Burgers was given a super-sized order, with The Walt Disney Company handing out a four-season renewal that will carry the show through 2029. Speaking with ComicBook at New York Comic Con, series creator Loren Bouchard opened up about the continued development of the series and how they’re able to keep meeting fan expectations. Bouchard noted that while a gigantic order like this could create a massive amount of pressure for the series, the truth is they already feel it from the fans of the series.

“The show at this point is insane pressure,” Bouchard said. “And here’s why. It’s not because of how many episodes they want. It’s just how many we’ve done. You can’t repeat yourself. The fans are watching all of them. They also are sometimes watching them like the night before. So like, for us, it’s 10 years ago. We might forget, but they don’t. So you can’t repeat yourself. So, you’re shooting in between your shots that have already hit the bullseye and so it’s getting harder and harder. That’s the pressure.”

Bob’s Burgers finally got its long-awaited feature film, a hallmark of long-running animated TV shows, back in 2022. Though a critical hit, The Bob’s Burgers Movie had modest box office success and largely found its audience after making its way to streaming. Despite not setting the world on fire upon its release, this hasn’t stopped the Bob’s Burgers team from considering the future of the series on the big screen. Following the news that The Simpsons is finally getting a second feature film, Bouchard said that a second movie is “absolutely” something he hopes to have happen, but when that might occur remains to be seen.

“No word on it, but it was so fun. It was so fun to make that thing, and it was so good for us. It was good for the show, and I will do another one any day.”

Bouchard went on to reveal that despite the longevity of Bob’s Burgers TV series, there is no distinct ending point in mind for when the series might wrap up, instead noting that as long as fans remain committed to watching it they’ll continue to work on new episodes. That said, it does present a unique problem.

“It would feel lazy,” Bouchard said of planning an ending. “I think this is one of those.. this is a deal you make where you say, ‘I can’t stop it if people still want it.’ That’s just me being tired, but I can’t get tired. I just, I’ll have to like take vitamins.”

Fans of Bob’s Burgers should also know one thing to never ask Bouchard if they meet him at a con or on the street, “what’s your favorite burger of the day?”

“You know, we do at least one every show, if not multiples. And I should have like one or two or 10 in my back pocket that I’m always ready to be like, I’ve got one for you, What’s my favorite burger of the day? And I blank every time anyone asks me.”