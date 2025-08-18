The Bob’s Burgers Movie Is Finally Returning to Streaming

With 15 seasons and nearly 300 episodes under its belt, Fox’s hit animated series Bob’s Burgers has become a TV staple over the last decade-plus. The series stands next to The Simpsons as a cornerstone of Sunday night programming and network TV animation. With such a big library filled with so many great episodes, Bob’s Burgers has also become a massive hit in the world of streaming. Recently, however, the beloved theatrical spin-off movie hasn’t been available alongside its TV counterpart. That is set to change in September.

On September 1st, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will make its way back to a major streaming service, as it joins Hulu’s lineup in the United States. So not only is The Bob’s Burgers Movie going to be back in the world of streaming, but it will be on the very service that hosts every episode of the TV show.

The timing of The Bob’s Burgers Movie‘s return to Hulu couldn’t be better, as fans are preparing a brand new season of Bob’s Burgers in just a few weeks. The 16th season of the series is set to debut on Sunday, September 28th. After airing on Fox that night, the new episode of Bob’s Burgers will hit Hulu the next day.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie was released in theaters back in 2022, and received warm reactions from both critics and fans. Despite the love for the film, however, The Bob’s Burgers Movie didn’t manage to make any waves at the box office, earning just $38 million globally.

Coming Soon to Hulu

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is one of dozens of film titles set to join Hulu’s lineup at the start of September. The first day of the new month will see the service add popular movies like How to Train Your Dragon, Mean Girls, Clueless, Kingsman: The Secret Service, School of Rock, and more.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s September 1st additions below!

