The Boys Casts Three Lead Actors for Superhero College Spinoff

Amazon's The Boys had a stellar season 2 and is already underway with season 3, which is set to bring in a host of familiar characters and concepts from the books. If all goes well the series won't be the only show in Amazon's The Boys universe, as a new spinoff series is in production that will spotlight a superhero school run by Vought. The show had previously cast Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair, but now three more actors have been added to the cast, including Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunter), and all three will be playing teenage superheroes enrolled in the school.

McGhie is best known for his roles as Joseph Harris in Deputy and as Dante in Greenleaf, while Phillips is known for her work in Teenage Bounty Hunter. As for Carrero, she's been featured in Elena of Avalor, She-Ra and the Princess of Power, Young and Hungry, and Blindspot.

They will be joining Broadway and Sinclair, who are playing the roles of Emma and Marie respectively.

The still-untitled project will follow a group of students at this superhero focused school, and is described as an "irreverent, R-rated show that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

It remains to be seen how much crossover there will be with the flagship show or if characters from that show will end up guesting on the spinoff. With the school being owned by Vought, odds are we will at least see one or two of The Seven popping up during the season, but we'll just have to wait and see.

The Boys spinoff will be helmed by The Boys writer and executive producer Craig Rosenberg, who will who act as showrunner of the spinoff and will executive produce the project alongside The Boys creators Garth Enis and Darick Robertson, The Boys television series creator Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver.

Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Zak Schwartz will be co-executive producers.

