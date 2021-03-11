The Boys Spinoff Series Adds Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair To Cast

✖

Amazon has a hit on its hands with The Boys, which wrapped up a stellar season 2 last year and is already prepping for season 3. That's not all though, as it was previously revealed Amazon Studios was developing a spinoff to the hit series, and now we have our first two castings for the project in Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair. Broadway will play the role of Emma, a young superhero who is currently enrolled at America's only college for young adult superheroes, and as you might have guessed, the school is run by none other than Vought International (via Variety).

The show also cast Sinclair in the role of Marie, who will likely be in Emma's class. Sinclair is most known for her role in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The new untitled project will follow a group of students at this superhero focused school, and is described as an "irreverent, R-rated show that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

Broadway has been featured in shows like The Rookie, Bones, Southland, and Here and Now, and now she seems to be a main player in what could be another big-time series for Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys spinoff will be helmed by The Boys writer and executive producer Craig Rosenberg, who will who act as showrunner of the spinoff and will executive produce the project alongside The Boys creators Garth Enis and Darick Robertson, The Boys television series creator Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver.

Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Zak Schwartz will be co-executive producers.

The Boys had a stellar second season, and Amazon had already renewed it before it even had its season 2 premiere. The second season had the most-watched global launch of any Amazon series to this point, and we imagine season 3 will follow suit.