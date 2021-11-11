The Boys Names Homelander Sexiest Hero Alive After Paul Rudd News

Paul Rudd may be People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021, but that doesn’t make him the year’s sexiest superhero. This unique distinction goes to The Boys‘ resident antihero Homelander, with Vought International bestowing the award to Antony Starr’s character on the same day People announced the Rudd news. Is Homelander really the sexiest hero in The Boys universe? Even if he’s not, you won’t find too many people brave enough to object to the ruling, unless they are willing to put their life on the line.

The Vought International tweet reads, “Homelander is V-PLE’s 2021 #SexiestHeroAlive!” The special supersized November issue of V-PLE shows Homelander’s upper body with the wording, “Sexist Hero Alive! A saint of a man. You’re welcome #RealHero.”

As fans wait for news of The Boys Season 3 premiere date, Vought International has been the Number 1 source of information on the hit Prime Video series. The Twitter account has posted multiple episodes of “Seven on 7,” which takes a behind-the-scenes look at different members of The Seven and other characters on The Boys. The series even has its own Disney+ knockoff streaming service in the universe, appropriately titled Vought+.

“Since the very start of The Boys, we’ve seen Vought’s propaganda arm — I mean, news channel — VNN,” showrunner Eric Kripke previously said regarding the webisodes. “We’ll be digging deeper into those fair and balanced patriots next season, so as a teaser, we’re introducing ‘Seven on 7’ with VNN’s biggest star Cameron Coleman. The episodes are in world canon, serving up brand new information that bridges the story gap between Seasons 2 and 3. So enjoy the hot takes and catheter commercials, just like your parents do!”

The Walking Dead alum Laurie Holden is joining Season 3 of The Boys as the Supe Crimson Countess. The first look at Holden’s character was revealed earlier this week, with the actor donned in a red superhero suit similar to Marvel’s Scarlet Witch. Crimson Countess even has a love affair with an android named Mind Droid, in another nod to Scarlet Witch’s relationship with Vision. This was displayed in the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series, WandaVision.

Another Supe addition to the third season is Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles, portraying the Captain America knockoff Soldier Boy. “Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger,” costume designer Laura Jean “L.J.” Shannon said of Soldier Boy’s TV look. “We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude — luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

