Paul Rudd Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2021

Ant-Man and Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd has turned his easy everyman charm into the title of “Sexiest Man Alive,” according to People magazine. The annual honor carries with it a cute caption for Rudd, calling him a #CrushForLife and “a marvel of a man,” the latter of which could have applied to Chris Evans, too, who was rumored to have gotten this year’s title in leaks that emerged last week. Rudd has been one of the most charming and consistent comic actors for decades, but we can’t help but be a little sad that Conan is off the air. It would be fun to see him celebrating his win with a clip from Mac and Me.

Rudd is just the latest Marvel Studios star to be given the title. In addition to Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan last year, Heimdall himself Idris Elba back in 2018, even Thor the God of Thunder Chris Hemsworth in 2014, and the voice of Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Bradley Cooper in 2011. Several other superheroes have graced the cover and been given the title with Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson winning in 2016, Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds winning in 2010, the Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman in 2008, and two different Batmen having won with Ben Affleck taking the title in 2002 and George Clooney winning in both 1997 and 2006.

You can see the cover below.

Rudd’s next Marvel appearance will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently in post-production and is set to be released in the United States on July 28, 2023. In the meantime, Rudd appears in the aforementioned Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door which, despite its name, has nothing to do with Ant-Man’s shrinking powers but instead is about a psychiatrist. We promise.

What do you think of the choice of Paul Rudd as Sexiest Man Alive? Are you still Team Cap?