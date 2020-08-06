The Boys: New Season 2 Photos Reveal Homelander Mourning

As Amazon Prime Video prepares for the arrival of The Boys season two, the streaming service has debuted a host of new images from the next batch of episodes in the comic adaptation. What you'll find in these photos are some fresh looks at the new characters from the series (like Aya Cash's Stormfront, the newest member of The Seven), plus the gnarly results of The Boys' bloody encounter with The Deep, and even Homelander eulogizing Translucent at his funeral. What fans will recall about Translucent's death though is that there wasn't a lot left of the hero, so there's likely nothing in that box anyway. Peep the new pics below!

The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4. The first three episodes will debut on that date with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks. It's also already been renewed for a third season at Amazon. You can find the official description for The Boys Season 2 below.

"The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others."