New The Boys Season 2 Trailer Released By Amazon Prime

The Boys season 2 is one of the most anticipated shows of the year, and now we have an even better look at the series thanks to a brand new trailer. The trailer gives us a look at the battle between The Boys and Vought's superhero team, though as we see in the trailer, they aren't really heroes. Granted, we knew that from season 1, but it seems they raise the ante in season 2, especially with their newest addition Stormfront, though Homelander slicing someone down the middle with his heat vision shows he is also going to be in peak form. We also see Starlight joining Billy, Hughie, and the rest of the crew, which raises a ton of questions, as does the opening intro, which shows Billy waking up in an unknown location.

We also see Stormfront throwing Homelander off his game a bit and making quite the impression on the public, and yes, there's blood in this trailer, and lots of it, so don't expect that to change much from season 1. You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

You can find the official description for The Boys Season 2 below.

"The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others."

Are you excited for The Boys season 2? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things season 2 with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.