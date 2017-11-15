The Boys Parodies Justice League, Zack Snyder Responds

✖

The Boys is set to premiere its third season on Amazon Prime, and the series recently revealed the trailer for the in-series film Dawn of the Seven: The Bourke Cut. The trailer is a clear parody of Zack Snyder's Justice League, and it's pretty hilarious. You would think the parody would bother Snyder, but it didn't. The director acknowledged it via Twitter and his response is very fitting.

Snyder went through the wringer, getting his version of Justice League made. There were plenty of fan petitions over the course of five years until the director finally got the call to see his vision realized. So, when he saw the trailer, he tweeted "Congratulations to Director Bourke. Excited to see your vision realized." You can check out the tweet below!

Congratulations to Director Bourke. Excited to see your vision realized. https://t.co/iPB3SFRqpa — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 20, 2022

When The Boys season three premieres on, Amazon Prime, they'll introduce us to a new character named Soldier Boy. Soldier Boy is this universes Captain America-type character and he will be played by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles. Recently, the series creator Erik Kripke opened up about the actor being added to the cast and how the character is an integral part of the story they're telling in season three.

"Season 3 delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy," Kripke revealed to Vanity Fair. "We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a sh-t-show that's overall caused. This whole fu-cking, independent Marlboro man thing."

Kripke also opened up about the circumstances of Ackles' casting in the series, which reunited them after their time together on The CW's Supernatural, revealing that they had previously been looking at actors much older than he was.

"We had written Soldier Boy long before I cast Jensen. The majority of the guys we were looking at for that part were actually quite older than Jensen," he added. "Because it's a World War II hero. But it's so funny how these things sometimes happen. Jensen called me and I'm not on the show anymore but we keep in touch and text every so often. But he happened to call me and we were just chatting and I'm like well I'm prepping Season 3 of the show, and I have this character Soldier Boy, and it was a real pain in the to cast, and I haven't really found anyone. Hey, wait a minute, do you want to do it? I sent him the script, and he's like, oh my God, I totally want to do this. Less than a week later, he was cast. He just happened to call that day, is one of the big reasons he got that part."

The first two seasons of the series are now streaming on Amazon Prime. The Boys season 3 will premiere on the streaming service June 3, 2022!