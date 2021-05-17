The Boys Star Jack Quaid Poses With Season 3 Newcomer Jensen Ackles in New Photo

✖

It wasn't a huge surprise when former Supernatural star Jensen Ackles was recruited to appear in the third season of Amazon's The Boys. Not only does his former collaborator, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, run the show, but Ackles had recently found himself a man without a job as The CW series had finally come to a close. The surprise of Ackles' work on the show came in the form of his appearance as the actor's face has gone from rugged stubble to great-big-bushy-beard for his part in the series. Star Jack Quaid posted a photo from the set over the weekend featuring both he and Ackles which you can find below.

Since Ackles first revealed his beard to the world it has had fans in an uproar. With production on The Boys taking place in Canada, the actor was forced to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine before he could begin filming as part of rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols. Ackles first showed off his extensive facial hair under these circumstances, prompting speculation that he was just growing it out of boredom, but in fact it appears that the beard is part of his character. The former Supernatural star will take on the role of Soldier Boy, a Captain America-like character that fans of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series know well, albeit with less facial hair on the page.

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs]," Eric Kripke previously said in an interview with Variety. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but with production ongoing then a release date can't be too far away, especially if the series rolls out weekly, giving them an extended timeline for finishing up episodes.