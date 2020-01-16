The Boys Producer Offers Jeffrey Dean Morgan A Role In Season 3

What began as a simple Twitter exchange has seemingly morphed into a new role for actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the hit Amazon Prime series The Boys! A fan tweeted at the actor earlier this week to ask if he had heard from his former Supernatural collaborator and The Boys executive producer Eric Kripke about appearing on the series, to which Morgan said he couldn’t wait for the next season and would “go play with that gang anytime.” After this revelation from Morgan, Kripke chimed in saying he would write Morgan a part in the show’s third season if he’s available with The Walking Dead star saying: “In a heartbeat!” Check out the full exchange below.

Given the popularity of The Boys in its first season (more than 4 million viewers tuned in during the show’s first 10 days of release), it would require a pretty epic collapse for it to be cancelled after its upcoming second season. Plus, Kripke seems pretty sure about its future in the below tweet exchange. Should Morgan become a part of the series, and play a character from the pages of The Boys comic books, it would mark his sixth live-action role as a comic book character. Morgan previously played The Comedian in the 2009 feature film of Watchmen and appeared in The Losers, Jonah Hex, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (as Thomas Wayne), and continues to appear on The Walking Dead.

In a heartbeat! — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 16, 2020

The second season of The Boys will pick up after the major cliffhanger from the season one finale that revealed Butcher’s wife was still alive, living in secret, and raising the son of the sociopathic superhero Homelander. This new season will revel in the fallout of those events, while also likely putting Hughie and Butcher on collision course as they both attempt to figure out how to navigate this world.

Series show runner Eric Kripke teased what fans can expect in the second season of the series, promising that it will be just as bloody and explosive as the first batch of episodes that hit Amazon.

“Once you end up on that season 1 cliffhanger, you know that’s going to be a big part of season 2, you know that Stillwell’s death is going to be a big part of season 2, and superheroes being in the military,” Kripke told EW. “I always try to write the season finale as a pilot for the following season and make sure that whatever we’re talking about in that finale are issues we’re going to be interested in exploring next year.”

“So far, we’ve been doing that and it’s been turning out well,” Kripke continued. “We have this real quirk of the show that it keeps reflecting reality. Now people are scared of people coming over the border and people are feeling like we might have to go to war, and suddenly the world is so much more of an intense place than it used to be — and so is our season 2.”

The Boys is set to return to Amazon Prime for Season 2 later this year.