The Boys Showrunner Breaks Down Major Stormfront Revelation

As fans were quick to find out, all was not what it seemed with Aya Cash's Stormfront. The Boys season two starts off with the character coming across as a progressive feminist, only to show her spewing racially-charged comments an episode or two after the fact. Now, the series has made the biggest revelation about the character yet — something fans of the comics have likely seen coming for a long time.

Heads up! Full spoilers incoming for the second season of The Boys. Proceed with caution if you have yet to watch the latest episode of this season, "The Blood Doors Off."

If you've read the comic series the show is based on, you'll know by now Stormfront grew up in the Hitler Youth and is a bonafide member of the Nazi Party. That's something the series introduces this week, revealing Stormfront herself was a Nazi leading up to and during World War 2.

When asked in a recent interview if he was nervous about introducing a Nazi-based storyline, The Boys showrunner Erick Kripke mentioned he and his team didn't think twice about changing Stormfront's origin.

"No, not at all. In fact, I think it’s insane that it’s controversial to say that Nazis are bad," Kripke told Collider. "I was a kid, I grew up with Indiana Jones movies. There were no think pieces about Raiders of the Lost Ark saying geez, aren’t there good people on both sides of hunting for the Ark? It’s just not the world we lived in, and it shouldn’t be the world we live in.

The writer then added it was never in the cards to tweak who Stormfront was, choosing instead to adapt her to the changing times.

"Stormfront was a Nazi in the comic books, we always knew that she was a real Nazi," Kripke added. "Our version of her, we just wanted to unveil it and it sort of makes sense to us that a lot of what’s passing for white nationalism today is dressed up in new modern clothes, but it’s really the same fascism and Nazi-ism that existed then. It’s come around again.

New episodes of The Boys drop every Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

