The Boys Season 2 Makes a Major Revelation About Stormfront

The thing about Vought International's The Seven is the fact that...well...you have to have seven superheroes apart of it. The Boys' version of the Avengers or Justice League serves as the primary antagonist for the hit Prime Video show and they've got a new member. After the untimely death of Translucent (Alex Hassell) in the show's first season, Stormfront (Aya Cash) has been hired to fill the void. Once the new supe appears this year, it's only but a matter of time before she really makes a splash — for better or for worse.

Spoilers up ahead for the second season of The Boys. Seriously. Proceed with caution if you've yet to binge through the first three episodes of the show's second season.

During the production of a commercial, both Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) are interrupted by Stormfront as she introduces herself as the newest member of The Seven. You know, it's the scene released in previews as Stormfront live streams the interactions on Instagram.

For the first bit she's on the show, Stormfront helps rally around Starlight (Erin Moriarty) as she comes across as a staunch feminist, going to the length to shut down and humiliate misogynistic questions from members of the press. Then comes the third episode — another layer is peeled back and it's revealed the live-action version of the character is more alike with her comic book counterpart than it would seem.

During a foot chase with Kimiko's brother — who also has superpowers, mind you — Stormfront bursts through an apartment complex and kills any and all residents of color so that she can pin it on the supe she's chasing; after all, Vought and The Seven had already painted him as a supervillain. When Stormfront eventually catches up with Kimiko's brother, she inevitably snaps his neck — but not before calling him a racial slur.

In the comics, Stormfront is a supe that grew up in the Nazi Youth and still shares the same ideologies in the present day. Though we've only seen a little of Stormfront so far, it would appear the characteristics are still there — even though it might not look like it at first.

