The Boys Season 3: Karl Urban Teases Filming Begins Soon

The epic and grotesque second season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video has left fans eager to find out what's next, and it looks like we won't have to wait long for Season 3. While Hughie might have left the titular team in the dust, Billy Butcher still has a score to settle with all of the supes and their benefactor Vaught, and he's eager to get back to work. Butcher actor Karl Urban, however, is ready to take advantage of his time off before filming begins in a few months.

Urban posted a new image on social media, living life large on the water. But it's the caption that caught our eye, as he teases the production start for The Boys Season 3. Check out the image below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban)

Breaking this down, Urban is from New Zealand and is likely vacationing there or in nearby Australia, or somewhere else in the southern hemisphere where the summer months take place from December to February. So that means filming is imminent, considering his comments about heading north for Season 3 of The Boys.

We shouldn't be surprised that production would pick up considering The Boys Season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime in September. Showrunner Eric Kripke stated that writing on Season 3 was underway shortly after Season 2 ended.

"We’re actually through a lot of the writing," Kripke said during an interview with TheWrap. "So I know most of the season by now. But, like early 2021? I mean, so much of it– It’s a crazy world we live in, but the goal is hopefully early ’21."

Many people are excited to see Season 3 of The Boys, but is it possible that could be the last? Don't count on it because the show is a smashing success for Amazon Studios, and it sounds like the series has legs to continue for a while. ComicBook.com recently caught up with The Homelander actor Antony Starr who said there could be a few more seasons.

"The length of the run needs to be dictated by the strength of the story and the qualities of the stories that they can come up with," Starr tells ComicBook.com. "I think inevitably, shows — if you've got your ear to the ground — you can sense when the train's coming and you and need to get off the tracks. Hopefully we won't outstay our welcome and we'll go out when the time is right, when we're in a good place," the actor adds. "I think everyone's astute enough to make that call."

The first two seasons of The Boys are now available to stream on Amazon Prime. Expect Season 3 to begin filming in a few months.