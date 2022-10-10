The Boys Season 4: First Look at New Supes Revealed

The Boys Season 4 is set to introduce two new supes to its already expansive roster of enhanced individuals. Amazon Prime Video revealed the first looks at Firecracker and Sister Sage, two new characters set to arrive in the fourth installment of the dark comic book streaming series. Orange is the New Black star Susan Heyward will bring Sister Sage to life while The Tick's Valorie Curry suits up as Firecracker. Both of these character costumes are designed by The Boys costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, a veteran comic book kit maker who has credits on Iron Man, Black Lightning, Titans, and Doom Patrol. She is notably credited with styling Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy threads, which first arrived in Season 3.

The first look at Sister Sage and Firecracker can be seen below:

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Both Sister Sage and Firecracker are completely new creations for Prime Video. All that is known about these original characters is that they are said by writer Eric Kripke to be some of the craziest additions that the series has created.

Even with these new additions, The Boys Season 4 is set to bring back plenty of fan favorites from the previous seasons. Among those characters is leading man Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher.

"I think August 22nd, we're going to be starting season four. So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait," Urban said this past summer. "It's a fun gang to play with. We work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season."

Kripke also teased that Soldier Boy will likely be back for next season.

"The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window," Kripke said. "We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

"I know Kripke is very smart about how he sends his characters off because he can always bring them back. So I know there are plans in talks, but I don't know exactly what those are," Ackles said about the possibility of returning. "But I told Krip, 'Look, man, put me in anytime. You tell me when to come running, I'll come running.'"

The Boys Season 4 is currently in production.