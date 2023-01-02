The Boys Spinoff Gen V Gets a Very Frustrating Release Window From Prime Video

There's been a lot of excitement surrounding The Boys spinoff series Gen V, especially after its first trailer was released last month. The series will further expand the universe of the shocking, but beloved superhero series, chronicling the adventures of young superheroes at an in-universe college. As we await the release of Gen V — as well as The Boys' upcoming fourth season — the streaming service home of both series just provided a vague update.

According to a new tweet from Gen V's official Twitter account, the series will debut on Prime Video "sometime between now and Dec 31!!!" Even The Boys' official Twitter account responded with an unhappy-looking image of Homelander.

Other than The Seven! Other than the Seven. — GEN V (@genv) January 1, 2023

Premiere will be sometime between now and Dec 31!!! — GEN V (@genv) January 1, 2023

Hi Mr Homelander! — GEN V (@genv) January 2, 2023

What is Gen V about?

In Gen V, young adult Supes are tested in The Hunger Games-style challenges at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International. The cast for the series includes Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

"We're writing furiously," The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who executive produces the spinoff series, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last year. "I think it's coming along really great. It's exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way — in the way that different Marvel projects are very different: One's a thriller, one's a comedy. This feels like that, too, but with a ton more d-ck jokes."

"I would say it's loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there's sort of an educational, college experience," Kripke previously said while speaking with TheWrap. "And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to 'The Boys,' where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction. We were just talking and we stumbled onto this idea and we were so excited about it, we took it to Amazon."

Are you excited for The Boys' spinoff series Gen V? What do you think of this update about its release date? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Gen V will arrive exclusively on Prime Video sometime in 2023.