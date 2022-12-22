Gen V: Amazon Exec Teases "Lots of Blood" and The Boys Easter Eggs

After the smash success of The Boys, Prime Video is betting hard on its fictional universe, with multiple spinoffs either already existing or in the works. The latest to join that list is Gen V, a live-action series revolving around the young superheroes hoping to be employed by Vought International. In a recent interview with Collider, Amazon's Head of Television Vernon Sanders offered high praise for the spinoff series, teasing that it will be chock-full of unexpected connections to the flagship show.

"The young ensemble [is] fantastic," Sanders revealed. "We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."

What is Gen V about?

In Gen V , young adult Supes are tested in The Hunger Games-style challenges at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International. The cast for the series includes Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

"We're writing furiously," The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who executive produces the spinoff series, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last year. "I think it's coming along really great. It's exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way — in the way that different Marvel projects are very different: One's a thriller, one's a comedy. This feels like that, too, but with a ton more d-ck jokes."

"I would say it's loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there's sort of an educational, college experience," Kripke previously said while speaking with TheWrap. "And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to 'The Boys,' where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction. We were just talking and we stumbled onto this idea and we were so excited about it, we took it to Amazon."

Are you excited for The Boys' spinoff series Gen V? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!