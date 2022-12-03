Gen V Trailer: The Boys Spinoff Reveals First Footage, Crossover Characters

Straight from CCXP, Amazon Prime Video has debuted a first look at the upcoming Gen V, the new spinoff of The Boys that takes place at a Vought American college for young supes. The studio has now released the first footage from the show, giving fans a first look at the new characters that will appear in the series along with a handful of characters from the flagship series that are confirmed to appear! Prime Video's first footage from Gen V also confirms that the new show will have a very similar tone to The Boys, which also includes a ton of blood and guys. Check out the first footage from the series below and look for it to premiere in 2023.

The Marvel's Agent Carter team of Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers on the show, which naturally features Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg as executive producers as well. Gen V's official description from Prime Video reads: "Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking."

The main cast for Gen V will include Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Clancy Brown, with the trailer confirming that The Boys stars Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne will all appear as their characters. Others set to appear in Gen V include London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Alexander Calvert

There's been a lot of teasing about the crossover between The Boys and Gen V, and though the trailer seems to allude to mostly minor characters appearing in both shows there's going to be more than just characters that bleed over. According to a previous interview, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that plot threads from the main show will also influence the new series.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season," Kripke said in a chat with Collider earlier this year. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Gen V will premiere in 2023.