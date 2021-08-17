The Boys Showrunner Calls Spinoff Series "Exciting" in a "Perverted Marvel Way"

✖

Nearly a year ago came word that Amazon Prime Video was developing a spinoff of their Emmy-nominated series The Boys, one that would focus on a Vought run University of superheroes. Some updates have popped up since then, including that Reina Hardesty (The Flash) has been cast in its lead role. Speaking in a new interview, The Boys creator and spinoff series executive producer Eric Kripke was asked about any updates on the series, teasing that they're still writing the project. Like Marvel Studios, who they parody with frequency on the flagship show, he says it will be a different flavor ala the various Disney+ shows in the MCU.

"We’re writing furiously," Kripke revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. "I think it’s coming along really great. It’s exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way — in the way that different Marvel projects are very different: One’s a thriller, one’s a comedy. This feels like that, too, but with a ton more d-ck jokes." It was previously reported that the new series would be an "irreverent, R-rated show that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

Shan Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Maddie Phillips, Jaz Sinclair, and Lizze Broadway round out the rest of the cast which has The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg serving as writer and showrunner. The Boys comic creators Garth Enis and Darick Robertson, as well as show producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are also involved.

It was previously teased that the spinoff would be borrowing one specific element from the comic books though and isn't entirely an all-new idea. Kripke has revealed that The Boys version of the X-Men, called the "G-Men" in the comics, served as an inspiration for the show.

"I would say it’s loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there’s sort of an educational, college experience,” Kripke previously said while speaking with TheWrap. “And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to ‘The Boys,’ where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction. We were just talking and we stumbled onto this idea and we were so excited about it, we took it to Amazon."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but cameras are rolling on the all-new episodes.