The Boys: SPOILER Returns in Homelander's Most F-ed Up Scene Yet

The Boys has done some crazy things, but one of the most screwed up bits came in the latest episode. The Boys episode 4 recently hit Amazon Prime, and while a certain sequence shocked right at the beginning, that was nothing compared to what it did about midway through, revealing a whole new and rather screwed up layer to it all. Obviously spoilers incoming for The Boys episode 4, so if you haven't watched it yet you've been warned. Alright, so at one point Homelander arrives at a cabin, and the person who comes out to greet him is none other than Madelyn Stillwell, who we all thought died in season 1. The truth is more disturbing, as we soon realize it is actually Doppelganger acting as Stillwell, and it is as screed up as it sounds.

We don't know that at first though, and Stillwell greets Homelander in lingerie and consoles Homelander on teh couch. She strokes his hair as he vents about what's going on with Vought and the Seven, but during this intimate moment she starts changing, and all teh sudden it is revealed to be Doppelganger in the outfit.

Homelander is disgusted at this and tells him to change back, but Doppelganger tells him that it hurts when he has to hold a form for a long period of time. Homelander doesn't care, and so he turns back into Stillwell and they resume their...well, whatever this is.

Thging is after this Homelander starts becoming enthralled with Stormfront, and later in the episode we see him return to the cabin. Doppelganger is appearing as Stillwell yet again, and while Doppelganger starts to pleasure Homelander, Homelander isn't having it now, and crushes Doppelganger's head.

So no more Stillwell, but her last appearance was certainly memorable, and Homelander Antony Starr isn't going to forget the messed up sequence anytime soon either.

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke and stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid as leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell. Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Antony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jessie T. Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Capon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

You can find the official description for The Boys season 2 below.

"In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

The Boys season 2 is available on Amazon Prime now.

