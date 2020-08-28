The Boys' Chace Crawford Talks Bonkers Whale Scene and Teases More to Come in Season 2

✖

Season 1 of The Boys had plenty of crazy moments, though one of the most memorable was easily the scene involving Chace Crawford's The Deep and a Dolphin. The scene is a perfect example of how screwed up The Boys can get at times, and season 2 will be no different in that regard. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to talk to Crawford all about the upcoming season, and we had to ask if there is something that can possibly top that Dolphin scene in season 2. Crawford thinks they met the challenge, and it's all thanks to a poor Whale.

When asked if they topped the Dolphin scene, Crawford said "You know, yeah they did, they did... It's in the trailer I think a little bit. There's a whale, there's a whale this year," Crawford said. "There are a few other moments that are definitely pretty out there as well. Season two I think they went for it and went bigger."

If you haven't seen the clip yet, the scene has The Boys in a boat moving towards their objective when The Deep shows up to stop them, blocking their way with a whale. Billy isn't letting that stop them though and decides to just push through.

The result is their boat impaling the poor Whale and setting up one of the more interesting heart to heart conversations, and you can check out the clip right here.

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke and stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid as leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell. Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Antony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jessie T. Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Capon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

You can find the official description for The Boys season 2 below.

"In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

The Boys season 2 hits Amazon Prime on September 4th.

Are you excited for The Boys season 2? Let us know in the comments or talk all things season 2 with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

