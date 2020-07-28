The Boys Star Antony Starr Comments on Homelander's Strange Season 2 Habits

✖

The season one finale of The Boys delivered a lot of major moments for the series in explosive fashion. Homelander took the life of Vought's Stillwell in a shocking display of his power, while also confirming to Karl Urban's Billy Butcher that his wife Robin is actually alive and well, with a young son that Homelander is seemingly the father to. His very bizarre habits throughout the first season may be lost due to Stillwell's death, but speaking exclusively with ComicBook.com, star Antony Starr teased that the "hero" will find new habits along the way, some of which can be found in the trailer.

"Of course he is always gonna be looking for a new mommy, or maybe daddy who knows," Starr teased. "It's life without Stillwell and what does that mean? What do you do when you're on your own? And you're seeing in the clips, you've seen some interesting feeding habits that he developed and, you know I don't think I'm spoiling anything there. I've seen a lot on social media. People are kind of interested in what's going on with that, but now it's a really fun season and I'm really excited for people to see where we took the character."

Starr had some further teases about what we can expected from the second season as well. The actor noted that ahead of filming on the new season there was a creative mandate to not just go bigger for the sake of topping the first season, but there still managed to do it.

"Season two is about dealing with those repercussions and as opposed to it going crazier I think, smartly, Eric (Kripke) said very early on in the season two prep, 'We're not trying to go bigger. We're trying to go deeper,'" Starr added. "Because how can you top some of the things in season one, right? I mean it's pretty out there and there's some pretty hideous things that he does. So what we really really focused on is trying to come up with some new angles and really figure out how this guy deals with the repercussions of his actions in season one. And I think as much as we tried to not go bigger, somehow it did. Bizarrely we set out, so that was the true north of the season. And it does fall into that, but it definitely was a much more internal journey in season two and it's really much more challenging as an actor and as a creative team to do that. But ultimately it was really a rewarding and the results have been really good."

The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4. The first three episodes will debut on that date with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks.

