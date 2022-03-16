The Boys Star Karen Fukuhara Reveals She Was Attacked in Recent Event

There has been a dramatic rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes across the United States in recent years with a report from NBC News previously revealing that these specific instances rose by 73% in 2020 with another report indicating that the 2021 numbers were even more dire, with Anti-Asian hate crimes rising a reported 339%. In response to this the Stop AAPI Hate movement has gained steam around the nation as news of attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders still happens regularly. The latest instance of this comes from actress Karen Fukuhara, known for appearing on The Boys and in Suicide Squad, who took to social media to reveal that she was randomly attacked today by an unknown assailant.

“Today I was struck in the head by a man (I’m physically fine) and this sh-t needs to stop. Us women, Asians, the elderly need your help,” she wrote in a post. “I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important. I was walking to a café for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before, I wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me). I thought about confronting him first but he started coming towards me and I didn’t think it was worth the risk. After a few seconds of staring at each other, and him yelling at me, he eventually walked away.”

She continued, “This is the first time I’ve been harmed physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past. I write this, because I’ve had conversations with multi-racial friends of mine that had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people – people that they share meals with. I felt it was important to raise awareness. Ultimately I know I got lucky. He could have come back to hit me again. He could have carried a weapon. The shock of this experience has me thinking about taking self defense classes. But why is this something we as ‘victims’ have to think about? What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the ELDERLY? They need to be held accountable. What can we do as a community to prevent these horrible crimes?”

An outpouring of support for Fukuhara came immediately after her post with her The Boys co-star Jack Quaid commenting: “Karen thank you for sharing your experience. I’m so sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything.❤️”

Other The Boys co-stars Laz Alonso and Chace Crawford also commented in support of her, with the later adding: “F this person!! Hope you’re ok this is awful. ❤️”

It’s unclear where this specific event with Fukuhara took place or if law enforcement has been in contact with her, but our sympathies go out to her after hearing this harrowing story.