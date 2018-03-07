‘The Boys’ Casts Jack Quaid as Wee Hughie

The ensemble of The Boys just found another major team member.

Jack Quaid will star in the upcoming Amazon series, according to Deadline. Quaid will play “Wee” Hughie Campbell, one of the main members of the superhero-hunting group The Boys.

After the death of his girlfriend by fast-moving Superhero A-Train (Jessie Usher), Hughie is approached by a mysterious “government agent” named Billy Butcher, who drags Hughie into a covert war against a group of Superheroes who are not what everyone thinks they are.

Quaid is no stranger to the acting world, as he is the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan. Quaid’s filmography includes two Hunger Games movies, the HBO series Vinyl, and Logan Lucky. He will soon play a currently-unknown role in Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage adaptation.

Hughie’s appearance and persona in the comics was essentially inspired by Simon Pegg, leading the actor to be hypothetically tied to a live-action adaptation for quite a while. But many had speculated that Amazon’s adaptation would enlist a slightly younger actor for the part, making Quaid a pretty good fit. (And who knows? Maybe Pegg will still cameo in the series in some other role.)

This marks the second member of the titular group to be cast, following Laz Alonso being cast as Mother’s Milk earlier this week. Outside of that, the cast of the superhero group The Seven has primarily been fleshed out, with Erin Moriarty playing Starlight, Antony Starr playing Homelander, Dominique McElligott playing Queen Maeve, Jesse T. User playing A-Train, Chase Crawford playing The Deep, and Nathan Mitchell playing Black Noir.

At the moment, there’s no telling who will join Quaid and Alonso as the other members of The Boys. But with the series expected to begin production sometime in May, we could find out sooner rather than later.

The Boys is based on the Dynamite Entertainment series of the same name, which is created by Preacher creator Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The television adaptation will be created by Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg set to direct.

A live-action take on the comic book series has been in development for a long time. Adam McKay, who directed Anchorman and The Big Short, first developed a film adaptation of The Boys in 2010 and shopped it around from Columbia to Paramount. But the project needed to find the right place in terms of budget, and it appears to have finally found its place for television audiences.

The Boys does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide any updates as they come about.