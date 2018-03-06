‘Jessica Jones’ Alum Erin Moriarty Cast In ‘The Boys’

Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of The Boys just earned its first cast member.

Erin Moriarty will reportedly be one of the leads in the series, according to Deadline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

Moriarty will reportedly play Annie January/Starlight, a superpowered woman who can make lightning bolts flash from her eyes. According to the cast listing, Annie’s dream is to be “a real superhero” like the core group the Seven, a group that she eventually joins in the comics.

Moriarty is best known for her role at Hope Shlottman on Jessica Jones, as well as appearances on True Detective and Captain Fantastic.

The Boys is based on the Dynamite Entertainment series of the same name, which is created by Preacher creator Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The television adaptation will be created by Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg set to direct.

A live-action take on the comic book series has been in development for a long time. Adam McKay, who directed Anchorman and The Big Short, first developed a film adaptation of The Boys in 2010 and shopped it around from Columbia to Paramount. But the project needed to find the right place in terms of budget, and it appears to have finally found its place for television audiences.

The Boys does not currently have a release date, but production is rumored to begin in May.