The Continental: John Wick Prequel's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Two days prior to its release, reviews for The Continental surfaced online, giving those waiting in anticipation an idea of what to expect from the series. Now that a few hours have passed since the review embargo lifted, the first Rotten Tomatoes score for the John Wick spinoff has been posted—and it's not too great of a sight for fans of the ranchise

The Peacock original debuted on the review aggregator with a 50-percent Rotten rating, meaning half of the 38 reviews submitted scored the show poorly. In comparison, John Wick: Chapter 4 has a 94-percent Certified Fresh rating on the website with well over 350 reviews counted.

ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely filed one of the "Rotten" reviews, saying the series was a John Wick joint by name only.

"The majority of the cast does great work with what they're given. Both Woodell and Adegun do a great job of breathing new life into the characters that McShane and the late, great Lance Reddick built from scratch back in 2014. Allain and Point-Du Jour are the clear-cut standouts of the series," Ridgely writes in his review. "Mishel Prada turns a lifeless character into a much more interesting one. Mel Gibson is...Mel Gibson? He does exactly what he's hired to do and it makes total sense why he was hired to play an absolute maniac who loves drugs and terrible puns. It's also a role that a lot of other people could play and likely bring something much more interesting to the table.

He adds, "Over the course of three episodes, The Continental tells a mostly complete story that won't leave you with a lot of questions or open ends. And it's worth noting that the series ends with a solid bang, with the quality of the third episode easily surpassing the first two. At the end of the day, you're left with a decent period-heist drama that's fun to watch, but you'll probably forget about it before too much time passes. It's good enough, but if it's John Wick you're looking for, Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski must have taken all the magic with them, because they sure didn't leave it at the Continental."

The Continental hits Peacock on September 22nd while Ballerina hits theaters on June 7th, 2024. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for purchase wherever movies are sold ahead of its streaming debut later this year and first three films in the franchise are streaming on Tubi.