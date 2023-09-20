It's time to check in and check out The Continental. The hotel in the John Wick franchise forbids assassin business on Continental grounds, but it's where the action happens in The Continental: From the World of John Wick. Set in the 1970s New York, the three-part prequel TV series reveals how ex-MI6 agent Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) and right-hand man Charon (Ayomide Adegun) seize the hotel-for-assassins from crime lord Cormac (Mel Gibson). Ian McShane played Winston and Lance Reddick played Continental concierge Charon opposite Keanu Reeves in the John Wick films, but those roles have been recast for the prequel series.

Below, keep reading for everything you need to know about how to watch The Continental and where to stream the John Wick movies online.

When Is The Continental Coming Out?



The Continental: From the World of John Wick premieres Friday, September 22nd, on Peacock. The three-part event series will air new episodes weekly on Fridays.

The Continental Episodes Release Schedule

The Continental Part 1: "Night 1" premieres September 22nd

The Continental Part 2: "Night 2" premieres September 29th

The Continental Part 3: "Night 3" premieres October 6th

How to Watch The Continental: From the World of John Wick

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will be available to Peacock subscribers. Peacock basic (with ads) is free for subscribers who signed up before February 2023, but titles with the purple Peacock feather indicate premium content that can be unlocked with Peacock Premium ($5.99/month with ads) or Peacock Premium Plus ($11.99/month with fewer ads).

The Continental Reviews: What Critics Are Saying About the John Wick TV Series



The Continental TV series debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a "rotten" 46% approval from critics' reviews.

Writes Charlie Ridgely in a 2.5/5 review for ComicBook: "Over the course of three episodes, The Continental tells a mostly complete story that won't leave you with a lot of questions or open ends. And it's worth noting that the series ends with a solid bang, with the quality of the third episode easily surpassing the first two. At the end of the day, you're left with a decent period-heist drama that's fun to watch, but you'll probably forget about it before too much time passes. It's good enough, but if it's John Wick you're looking for, Keanu Reeves and [films director] Chad Stahelski must have taken all the magic with them, because they sure didn't leave it at the Continental."

What Is The Continental: From the World of John Wick About?



The Continental will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

The cast includes Colin Woodell as Winston; Ayomide Adegun as Charon; Ben Robson as Winston's brother, Frankie; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; Nhung Kate as Yen; Katie McGrath as The Adjucator; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa as High Table assassins Hansel & Gretel; Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie; Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew; Ray McKinnon as Jenkins; and Mel Gibson as Cormac.

Watch The Continental Trailer



Where to Stream the John Wick Movies Online



John Wick (2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), and John Wick 3 – Parabellum (2019) are also available to stream on Peacock. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) is currently available to stream on STARZ.

