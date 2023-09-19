John Wick Spinoff Ballerina Gets Status Update From Director

Ballerina is currently scheduled to debut in theaters next year, bringing about a new kind of energy for the hit John Wick franchise. The live-action spinoff film will revolve around the titular ballerina, Rooney (Ana de Armas), and her unique quest for revenge. As a new interview with Ballerina director Len Wiseman reveals, the film is sure to be worth the wait. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wiseman confirmed that although Ballerina is on pause amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes, the film will deliver on plenty of "fun" action from de Armas.

"We're on a pause right now, but I've just finished the director's cut," Wiseman explained. "Had an amazing shoot. It's a really fun movie."

When the interviewer brought up de Armas' scene-stealing appearance in No Time to Die, Wiseman echoed "Right? And that's exactly what we're going to do. You like her for 15 minutes? Well, you'll love her for two hours!"

Is John Wick in Ballerina?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves would be reprising his role as John Wick in the Ballerina spinoff — something that has since surprised fans, especially after his character's fate in John Wick: Chapter 4.

"As far as the John Wick conundrum, we've always looked at it as duality," director Chad Stahelski told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "There's John, there's John Wick, so you tell me who lives, who dies?"

What Is Ballerina About?

Ballerina will be set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum and Chapter 4, and will follow ballerina-assassin Rooney as she hunts the murderers of her family. The film will also star Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick. The screenplay for Ballerina is written by Shay Hatten, and the film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

"Having [Ballerina director Len Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh," Stahelski told THR in a previous interview. "So, we're not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we're going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs."

"[Wiseman] had a take that he wanted to pitch to Basil about how Ballerina fit into the John Wick world and how he could really spin it and put his taste on it," Stahelski added. "So, Basil and Thunder Road heard the pitch, and they wanted me to hear it. So, I went to dinner with Len, and he pitched me on his ideas and what he wanted to do with it. I already think he's a really good director, and I think he gets the tone. I think he understands action, and I think he's got a good visual style. And right off the bat, I was like, 'Oh, we've got to get this guy. He gets it.'"

Ballerina is currently set to be released in theaters on June 7, 2024.