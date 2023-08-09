The Continental Trailer: John Wick Prequel Series Premieres This September

Peacock is gearing up to release their upcoming John Wick prequel series that will focus on the legendary hotel that is featured throughout the entire franchise, The Continental. The series will be titled after the hotel and will center around the younger version of fan-favorite Winston Scott, who has appeared throughout the franchise. Ian McShane will not be reprising his roles for the series, instead, Colin Woodell will appear as the iconic character. The Continental is set in 1970s New York City and will focus on Winston Scott becoming the person we know and love. Not much has been released about the series, but Peacock has finally released a new trailer for The Continental, which you can check out below.

Watch the New Trailer for The Continental Now

What is The Continental About?

Here's the official synopsis for The Continental:

"The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

Who Stars in The Continental?

The Continental is set to feature Woodell as the fan-favorite Winston Scott, who is played by Ian McShane in the movies, as well as newcomer Ayomide Adegun as Winston's right-hand man, Charon. Charon was most famously portrayed by the late Lance Reddick in all of the films in the John Wick franchise. Peacock rounds out the series with Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom) as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird) as Miles, Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) as Lou, Mishel Prada (Riverdale) as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction) as Uncle Charlie, and Mel Gibson as Cormac.

The Continental Producers on Controversial Mel Gibson Casting

When Gibson was cast in The Continental, it certainly raised a few eyebrows and quickly became a subject of discussion due to his previous transgressions. The people behind the series definitely know about the iconic actor's controversial past, but they didn't actually take that into consideration when casting him in the John Wick spinoff series.

"I think he fit the role, he fit what we needed based on his film past," Albert Hughes, executive producer of The Continental, revealed. "And I'll leave others to debate the other stuff because it's not a black-and-white issue, and I don't want to be sound-byted and clickbait. That's a tricky game to get into. I have my own personal beliefs in life and whatnot about everything, but I'm here to entertain. And earlier in my career I wasn't so careful. But there's a weight that he brought, the stuff that he brought from his past roles and what he has done that we needed for this role. And I don't think anybody could have fit better, let's put it that way, just with his chops and his experience."

The Continental arrives in Peacock on September 22nd. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on The Continental and the future of the John Wick franchise as we learn it!

