The Creep Tapes: Shudder Confirms Premiere for TV Spinoff of Mark Duplass Horror Series

Today, horror-centric streaming service Shudder announced that it will debut the next installment of the found horror footage franchise Creep with an all-new series, The Creep Tapes. The series hails from writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, and Duplass will reprise his leading role in the six-episode Shudder Original series. The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer, who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer's questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior, and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

The Creep Tapes is set to premiere Friday, November 15 on Shudder and AMC+. The series will debut with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes releasing weekly on Fridays on both platforms.

"A little over 10 years ago, Patrick Brice and I spent a week together in my cabin with a small digital camera," Duplass said in a statement. "We emerged with a found footage horror film that was so wildly strange and uncomfortable we assumed no one would see it. To be continuing this unholy legacy in the series format is a true nightmare come true."

"Patrick and Mark have given us two of the most unique and exciting takes on psychological horror with Creep and Creep 2, both of which amassed a huge fan following and camp audience," added Courtney Thomasma, EVP of streaming for AMC Networks. "We're thrilled to be working alongside them in expanding this popular franchise with six thrilling episodes that will unfold more of this twisted story and Peachfuzz antics."

The first Creep debuted in 2014, and was a fairly traditional horror movie success story: with a tiny budget and a cool concept, it became a fan-favorite more or less overnight and spawned a quick sequel. Creep 2 came out in 2017, and it wasn't long before Brice and Duplass announced they were developing a third installment. By 2020, though, the two admitted they were having trouble coming up with a script they liked.

Duplass announced The Creep Tapes -- an anthology that moves from victim to victim -- earlier this year.

The Creep Tapes is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Executive producers include series star Duplass and Patrick Brice who both also serve as co-writers, with Brice directing all episodes. Additional Executive Producers include Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass and Chris Donlon, and Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer.