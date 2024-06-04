Creep 3: Mark Duplass Teases Return of Fan-Favorite Horror Series

Actor Mark Duplass is known for his comedic chops, thanks to projects like The League, The Mindy Project, and Safety Not Guaranteed, but in 2014 the actor delivered a truly unsettling experience in Creep. The indie horror movie earned a follow-up film in 2017, and after years of waiting, Duplass has finally made an official tease that a Creep 3 would be on the way. While no official story or release details were unveiled, the actor took to TikTok to showcase himself wearing the freaky werewolf mask of his character's alter ego "Peachfuzz." You can check out the tease in the video below and stay tuned for updates on Creep 3.

The original 2014 film focused on a cameraman, played by real-life director Patrick Brice, who accepted a Craiglist ad to document an expecting father's (Duplass) daily activities. As their day unfolds and the two get to know each other, the man's behavior becomes more bizarre, leaving audiences to wonder if he is eccentric or if this is all a grand plan to pull off something more devious. The duo returned to deliver Creep 2, with the film depicting another bizarre encounter.

While both movies came from Blumhouse Productions, they earned modest releases that were a far cry from the studio's more mainstream releases, though their availability on streaming platforms saw them earn passionate followings. One of the last updates about a Creep 3 came from Duplass back in 2020.

"We had to almost kill ourselves to make [Creep 2] as good as it was. I appreciate how many people liked it but I do feel like it wasn't as good as it could have been, if I'm being perfectly honest," Duplass shared with IndieWire. "If we're going to make a third one, it'd better be super inspired. We are trying and we are putting effort into it, but we are not good enough yet to make it worthwhile, so we are struggling. That's really it."

He added, "We've written it twice, and neither of those stories are good enough."

Prior to that, Brice had teased progress on the franchise in 2019.

"[We] finally found an idea that we're really excited about," Brice shared with Something Ghoulish. "One of the things we want to keep true with these movies is that they're… still small scale. Keeping that focus tight. Letting it be something that sort of orbits around Mark's character. We've found something we're really excited about. We're still in the process of writing. I can say that."

He added, "It's a chance for us to do something I haven't really seen in horror movies, let alone found footage movies."

