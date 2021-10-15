The Crown: Season 5 Set Photos Showcase Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Diana and Charles

During Netflix’s TUDUM event, it was revealed that the fifth season of The Crown will premiere on the streaming service next November. This news came shortly after the show’s fourth season took home a handful of Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series. The fifth season will feature a whole new cast taking on the roles of the royal family, marking the third major casting shift since the series began. We’ve already gotten a first look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, and some new set photos feature an uncanny look at Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

You can view some set photos in the tweets below, including one side-by-side from People featuring the real Diana and Charles, below:

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West Require a Double Take as Diana and Charles https://t.co/ykSbjVXmCp — People (@people) October 13, 2021

📸 | Elizabeth Debicki filming The Crown! pic.twitter.com/2e14cN49X8 — best of elizabeth debicki (@archivedebicki) October 14, 2021

📸 | Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana at The Crown set! pic.twitter.com/bgVs5t6Cwm — best of elizabeth debicki (@archivedebicki) October 7, 2021

The fifth season of The Crown will also see Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret, and Olivia Williams (The Father) as Camilla Parker.

The Crown traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to Philip Mountbatten, until the early 21st century. The first season depicts events up to 1955, with Winston Churchill resigning as prime minister and the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret deciding not to marry Peter Townsend. The second season covers the Suez Crisis in 1956 leading to the retirement of Prime Minister Anthony Eden, the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1963 following the Profumo affair political scandal, and the birth of Prince Edward in 1964. The third season covers 1964 to 1977, beginning with Harold Wilson’s election as prime minister and ending with her Silver Jubilee, also covering Edward Heath’s time as prime minister. The third season also introduces Camilla Shand. The fourth season is set during Margaret Thatcher’s premiership and features Lady Diana Spencer while introducing Prince William and Prince Harry. Season 5 is expected to focus on the early to mid-1990s.

Last year, showrunner Peter Morgan stated that he felt The Crown Season 5 was “the perfect time and place to stop.” That decision shocked fans as Morgan had originally stated that the 21st century-era of Queen Elizabeth’s life was one that demanded a complex in-depth look, as it’s the era of the monarch’s life that most viewers will be familiar with. However, Morgan changed his mind and announced that the show would receive a sixth season.

The Crown‘s first four seasons are now streaming on Netflix, and the fifth season will premiere in November 2022.