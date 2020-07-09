Neftlix's The Crown Season 6 Confirmed

Neftlix's The Crown is getting season 6 after all. Netflix UK & Ireland posted The Crown season 6 announcement on Twitter, stating: "News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!" Show creator Peter Morgan has also stated that, “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.” Netflix had announced back in January The Crown would end after season 5.

News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

