The CW Shares New BTS Photos From The Flash Series Finale

With the end of The Flash last month, The CW wrapped up the Arrowverse, and its currently longest-running series. The cast and crew are relaxing, the series is getting its victory lap on Netflix, and fans are looking ahead to see whether Superman & Lois or Gotham Knights gets another year to live or not. In that context, the network took to social media to share a few behind-the-scenes photos from "the team that made you believe in the impossible." Featuring four shots with almost every major cast member from the series, the official Twitter account for The Flash is digging up some raw emotions for The Flash fans.

Of course, Barry Allen's TV adventures ended just as the promotional campaign for The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, and Michael Keaton kicked into high gear. So those feelings are already there, just below the surface.

You can see the photos below.

Another #BTS photo dump of the team that made you believe in the impossible ❤️ #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/LfS3JsWXNk — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) June 6, 2023

"We salute the Berlanti-verse, which for a while there was doing the Lord's work," Kevin Smith recently said, addressing the end of The Flash. "We now live in a world where 'multiverse' is a cinematic term and we're goin to see from what I've heard in the new Flash movie some amazing shit involving movies that never even happened, they're going to reference as Flash races across time, but I'll never f---ing forget seeing Flash run and catching a glimpse of the Flash museum. That was f---ing mind-bending to me. I'll never forget Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne, the Reverse-Flash, sitting in his cell, telling him 'So run, Barry. Run.' Show had such wonderful f---ing moments and episodes and it came to an end, so congratulations to all my Flash friends in front of the camera and behind the camera. The folks who made him run in every episode over and over again, we salute you. You did the Lord's work. Now, rest easy, speedsters."

The Flash, which spun out of the second season of Arrow, debuted on October 2, 2014, and ran for nine seasons, ending in May 2023. The series starred Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Danielle Panabaker, and a rotating cast of allies and enemies drawn from the comics by DC. Long the highest-rated show on The CW, The Flash became the flagship series of the Arrowverse and one of the best-loved shows ever to air on the network.

You can stream The Flash on Netflix now.