The Disasters TV Series in the Works From Supergirl Writer

From Riverdale to The Vampire Diaries to The 100, The CW has developed a reputation for bringing some buzzworthy teen dramas onto the small screen. According to a new report (via The Hollywood Reporter), the fan-favorite network could soon be adding another entry to that list. The CW and Berlanti Productions are reportedly developing an adaptation of The Disasters, a sci-fi young-adult novel written by M.K. England. The adaptation is being developed by Supergirl writer Derek Simon, who will write and executive producer alongside frequent Berlanti Productions director Lee Toland Krieger, whose credits include episodes of You and the upcoming premiere of Superman & Lois. Krieger is reportedly lined up to direct the potential pilot.

The Disasters, which has been described as Guardians of the Galaxy meets The Breakfast Club, is set in a near-future when humans have colonized space to save Earth from a climate crisis. The titular group consists of various washouts from Earth's prestigious military academy, who are forced to go on the run to the Colonies to clear their names after they are framed for treason.

Greg Berlanti will serve as an executive producer on the series, alongside Sarah Schechter and David Madden from Berlanti Productions, and John Sacchi and Matt Groesch from 5 More Minutes Productions.

Simon began his career as an intern on The Howard Stern Show, before going on to be a writer's assistant for The Americans and a staff writer on twelve episodes of USA's Graceland. He began operating as a staff writer on Supergirl in its first season, going on to serve as story editor, executive story editor, producer, and supervising producer on the series.

The Disasters is just the latest pilot that Berlanti is attached to for The CW's 2021-2022 season, with the mega-producer also working on a live-action take on The Powerpuff Girls. If The Disasters ultimately goes to series on The CW, it would join a prolific roster of projects that Berlanti already has on the network, including The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, Black Lightning, Superman and Lois, Riverdale, All American, and Kung Fu.

