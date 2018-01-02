Netflix’s ‘The End of the F***ing World’ Trailer Released, Premieres This Friday

What better way to ring in the new year than to celebrate The End of the F***ing World?

The latest original series from Netflix is finally set to premiere this Friday, bringing the adaptation of Charles Forsman’s critically acclaimed comic to the streaming service.

All eight episodes of The End of the F***ing World are set to premiere on Netflix this week, bringing the bleakly comedic teen road trip stateside for the first time. Watch the preview for the new series in the clip above!

The series was produced as a partnership between Netflix and E4, and already premiered in the UK on Channel 4 in October. Now American audiences are getting the chance to view the critically acclaimed new series.

TEOTFW focuses on Alyssa and James, played by Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther respectively. James is an admitted psychopath with a penchant for harming, himself and animals, while Alyssa likes to anger her parents, teachers, and pretty much everyone. The two go on a road trip, while James harbors the desire to kill her when it’s all said and done.

Of course, things don’t go to plan and their road trip ends up taking them to places they never expected to go.

The series is based on Forsman’s black-and-white comics, which were originally published through his own publishing line called Oily. They have since been collected into a graphic novel currently published by Fantagraphics.

Forsman has had an impressive year, continuing his long-running Revenger series, with the comic Revenger & The Fog collected by Bergen Street Press. He also published his new psychological thriller Slasher through Floating World Comics, wrapping that up last year.

He also returned to the “mini-comic” format with I Am Not Okay With This, with printed copies shipped to Patreon subscribers. That collection was also released through Fantagraphics last year.

TEOTFW has yet to be renewed for a second season, but that probably depends on how the audience responds to its premiere on Netflix.

The series, directed by Jonathan Entwistle and Lucy Tcherniak, premieres on Netflix this Friday, January 5.