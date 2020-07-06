The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Trains for Space Travel in New Clip (Exclusive)

DreamWorks' Captain Underpants franchise has been delighting fans of all ages over the past few years, and it looks like it's officially headed into the cosmos. ComicBook.com can debut an exclusive new clip from DreamWorks' The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space!, the upcoming special season of the series. The clip, which you can check out above, shows what is required for space training at the P.O.O.P.S.I.E. space agency, with some pretty hilarious results.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space! will be the latest continuation of the franchise, following three traditional seasons, a Hack-a-ween Halloween special, and an Epic Choice O'Rama interactive special.

"I was very considerate of the original book material when it came to making the show, but everything that I've done with the show is really based on either something that's in the books, or the spirit of the books," executive producer Peter Hastings told Comicbook.com in 2018. "And so, certainly Dav Pilkey has always had this fondness for telling stories in an interesting way, in a different way. In turning the medium inside-out, and really expressing his creativity with the characters themselves. And then just with the way that he tells the story. So that was what I really land with when it came to expanding it. So it's this new part, but coming out of the original spirit of the books."

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants features the voices of Academy Award-winner Nat Faxon (Life of The Party; Disenchantment; Married) as Mr. Krupp and Captain Underpants, Ramone Hamilton (The Grinch) as Harold, Jay Gragnani (Bubble Guppies) as George, Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Melvin, Sean Astin (Stranger Things) as Narrator, Erica Luttrell (Magic School Bus; Steven Universe) as Erica, Dayci Brookshire (Home; Adventures with Tip & Oh) as Jessica/Dressy, Evan Kishiyama (Mickey and the Roadster Racers) as Gooch, David Koechner (The Office; Anchorman) as Mr. Meaner, Nolan North (Spirit Riding Free; Young Justice) as Dr. Shifty Fitzgibbons and Secunda Wood (Fast & Furious: Spy Racers) as Moxie Swaggerman.

You can check out the official synopsis for DreamWorks' The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space! below!

"When the space agency P.O.O.P.S.I.E holds a contest to send one lucky school on a field trip to space, George and Harold ensure that Jerome Horowitz Elementary is chosen. Soon, the school is transformed into a “school-ship” and the kids and Captain Underpants are launched into space where they quickly discover their mission is not what it seems.​"

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space! will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix beginning July 10th.

