The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Introduces the Barfilisk in Exclusive Clip

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants is back for more adventures — including a fight with a pretty unique foe. Ahead of Season 3’s premiere, Netflix and DreamWorks Animation have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip of what to expect.

The clip, which you can check out above, sees Lake Summer Camp overrun by the Barfilisk, a creature that – as the name suggests – has the ability to barf rainbows. This proves to be a bit of a problem for both Mr. Krupp (Nat Faxon) and his superhero alter-ego, Captain Underpants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Captain Underpants series first made its debut last summer, carrying on the legacy of Dav Pilkey’s books and the beloved Captain Underpants animated movie.

“I was very considerate of the original book material when it came to making the show, but everything that I’ve done with the show is really based on either something that’s in the books, or the spirit of the books.” showrunner Peter Hastings told ComicBook.com last year. “And so, certainly Dav Pilkey has always had this fondness for telling stories in an interesting way, in a different way. In turning the medium inside-out, and really expressing his creativity with the characters themselves. And then just with the way that he tells the story. So that was what I really land with when it came to expanding it. So it’s this new part, but coming out of the original spirit of the books.”

“I mean, I’d like it to be the kind of show where if a parent is walking through the room or sitting down with their kid, that they also enjoy the show and are surprised by it.” Hastings continued. “But I think ultimately what is important to me is all the devices and techniques, and the kind of story-telling we’re doing, to me are a little bit of a lesson in creative thinking. And while they’re not direct lessons, I think when kids see this thing that there are other ways to do things, that there are alternative ways to tell something, and ultimately you’re developing their sense of humor at the same time. To me, that’s the ultimately takeaway for a kid. But mainly, I want the people who like the books to feel like we’re succeeding in delivering that feeling and flavor, and I would love for it to be a multi-generational experience as well.”

In addition to Faxon, the series stars Jay Gragnani (Bubble Guppies) as George Beard and Ramone Hamilton (Will & Grace) as Harold Hutchins, with Sean Astin (Stranger Things) serving as the series’ narrator. The cast also includes Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Melvin, Erica Luttrell (Magic School Bus; Steven Universe) as Erica, Evan Kishiyama (Mickey and the Roadster Racers) as Gooch, David Koechner (The Office; Anchorman) as Mr. Meaner and Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers) as Melvin’s Mom among others.

Season 3 of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants debuts on July 19th on Netflix.