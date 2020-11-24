The Expanse to End With Sixth and Final Season on Amazon

✖

One of the biggest sci-fi shows on streaming is sadly coming to an end. On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video announced that it had renewed The Expanse for a sixth season, set to arrive in 2021. Unfortunately, that sixth season will also be its last. The series will conclude at the end of season six, which will certainly be disappointing news to fans of the show around the world. That said, for a show that originated on Syfy to make it six seasons is certainly an achievement in and of itself.

This announcement comes as the The Expanse is preparing to debut its fifth season on Amazon next month. New episodes will arrive on December 16th, and they will set the stage for the final installment of the story in Season 6. Production on the new season is set to begin in early 2021, so a premiere of the final season is likely to arrive either late next year, or early 2022.

Along with the news of the final season of The Expanse, the show's executive producers released a statement, thanking fans for their dedication to the series, as well as the other members of the creative team.

"From the moment we committed to bringing this show to life up until this final season, we have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers," said executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. "We have prided ourselves on having one of the most diverse casts on television and giving a platform to stories that matter. A special thanks to Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the writers of both the books and series, and to Naren Shankar, the series showrunner and Executive Producer. It continues to be an honor and privilege to work with this team. We also would like to thank Amazon for their continuing support to help us tell this story in its fullest and to bring The Expanse to a global audience."

The Expanse Season 5 is set to premiere on December 16th. The first four seasons are currently available to stream.